James Richard Wilson, 61, Upland, passed away at 9:06 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in Hartford City. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, January 7, 1959, to the late Gerald and Mary (Johnson) Wilson. On November 8, 2019, he married Lori Meyers and she survives.
James served our country in the United States Army, and worked at Colonial Oaks for 19 years serving as plant operations manager. He was a member of the Indiana Patriot Guard, and the Fairmount Masonic Lodge #635. He was an avid photographer, and was the photographer for the Marion City Fire Department. His hobbies included hiking outdoors and woodworking.
Survivors include his daughter, Amanda Higgins of Marion; sons, Jeremy Wilson of Troy, MO, Josh (Nichole) Wilson of Patuxent, MD; step-sons, Andrew Bowser of Racine, WI, Ken (Stacey) Meyers of Indianapolis; step-daughters, Samantha Bowser of Muncie, Karan Meyers of Upland; and sister-in-law, Vickie Wilson of Marion, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Leland Wilson.
The family will receive visitors from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN, a Masonic service will take place at 7:45 p.m..
A memorial service to celebrate James’s life will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10 a.m., with Pastor Matthew Trexler officiating. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Indiana Patriot Guard, 878 S. 300 East. Anderson, Indiana, 46017 Marion Fire Department, 301 S. Branson St. # 328 Marion, IN 46952 or Upland Volunteer Fire Department, 127 N. Main St, Upland, IN 46989.
