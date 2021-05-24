James R. Warren, 74, passed away on April 21, 2021 in Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born on June 21, 1946 in Peru to the late Theodore and Adeline (Haynes) Warren. He served in the United States Army and retired after 21 years of active service.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 1 pm in the Converse Cemetery, 8896 West Mier 27, Converse, Indiana. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Larrison-Martin Chapel, 308 East Marion Street, Converse, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com.
