James P. (Jim) Miller 82 of Gas City, IN went to heaven Friday, May 29, 2020, of natural cases at Wesleyan Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Marion, Indiana, he fought a good battle with his illness. Born January 3, 1938, at Warren, Indiana to the late Ester Jr. and Helen Daily Miller, Jim was graduate of Fairmount High School class of 1956.
Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the Army National Guard of which continuously served for 24 1/2 years retiring in 1990 at the rank of Staff Sergeant, he had received numerous medals for his service and was a Viet Nam veteran.
Jim had previously worked for Pinkerton of Chicago, served as Chief of Police of Fairmount and Chesterfield, Indiana. He worked construction for Paul David Fox and then owned his own construction business and later became the manager of White Oaks Mobile Home Park, Marion, Indiana. He managed 2 different mobile home parks in Florida before moving back to Grant County and resume the management of Whites Oaks Mobile Home park from which he retired. He was an avid reader, enjoyed wood working, collecting Native-American memorabilia and learning Indian history. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, Gas City, Indiana. Jim was referred to by his grandchildren as Packie.
Jim leaves behind his beloved wife Cindy (Griffith) Miller after share 30 years of memories together. Also surviving are his sister, Julia (Donn) Richards, Fowlerton, Janice Burton, Gas City, and Jean Huff, Fairmount. Brothers, Richard “Joe” Miller, Fairmount, Bob (Esther) Miller, Flagestaff, AZ and cousin Tom Daily, Anderson, IN Step-children, Jackie Shivers, Cambridge, OH Mike (Elissa) Shivers, Hillard, OH Kelly Turnbill, Marion, IN Step-Grandchildren, Gannon Beene, Araya Clark, both whom have been guardians of Jim and Cindy, Trey Bichard, Cambridge, OH Alex and Julia Shivers, HIllard, OH Great Step-grandson Mason Bichard.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Ester Sr. and Bertha Miller, Arthur Dailey and Olive Daily, sister, Joan Estelle, brother-in-law Frank Burton and Aunts and Uncles.
Arrangemets are entrusted to Fairmount Chapel, Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main St., Fairmount, IN The family will have a graveside service at a later date with military honors at the Marion National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas PlaceMemphis, TN 38105
Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to celebrate the life of James P. “Jim” Miller. You may send flowers and/or pay tribute at www.armes huntfuneralhome.com
