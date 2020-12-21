James Norman Buck, 93, died December 17, 2020. Jim was born on February 8, 1927, to Thomas and Esther Buck in Clay County, Indiana.
He married Sara Brush on March 7, 1948. He is survived by his daughter, Susan (Roger) Shanks; daughter-in-law, Dale Buck; five grandchildren; 13 grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. His wife and son, J. Michael Buck, preceded him in death.
(0) comments
