James N. "Jimmy" George, 60, Marion, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, May 2, 1960, to Robert and Dorothy (Lewis) George.
Jimmy graduated from Mississinewa High School and enlisted in the US Army where he served overseas in Germany. He was a construction worker and a member of Laborers Union and the Amvets. Jimmy was a good hearted, funny, and loving man.
Survivors include his daughters, Ashlie (Ross) Schlemmer of North Manchester, Brooke Eberle; sons, Jimmy George, Kaleb George, Jesse George; step-daughter, Christyna (William) Rose; granddaughters, Alie Schultz, Avalon George; grandsons, Johnny Schultz, Tyler Schultz, Tyson George; sisters, Sue (John) Mowat, Peggy Conway; brother, Ron (Sheri) George; great-grandson, Roger Potter; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy George.
The family will receive visitors from 10 am to 12 noon on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 E. Main St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Jimmy's life will begin at 12 noon. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to in lieu of flowers donations to Wounded Warriors Project P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
