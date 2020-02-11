James Leroy “Jim” Warner, age 83 of Marion passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 in Marion General Hospital.
James was born March 16, 1936 in Dayton, Kentucky the son of the late Roy and Thelma (Diehl) Warner. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He met the love of his life Karen Haun in 1955 after returning home from the war, and they shared 54 years together.
Many knew Jim as the “Shoeman” where he managed Pic-Way Shoes for over 25 years. He attended St. Paul Catholic School and was a member of the Eagles Lodge #227 and the American Legion Post 10.
He is survived by his wife Karen Warner of Marion; son, Robert Dail of Arkansas; daughters, Valerie Headley of Marion, Ann Marie Warner of Marion, Denise (Steve) Allen of Florida, and Demia (Jeff) Grimes of North Carolina; brothers, Charles “Alex” Warner of Gas City and Thomas (Paula) Warner of Florida; 19 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Leroy Warner; a daughter, Lisa Mims and son-in-law, Charles Mims; brothers, Frederick Warner and Ralph “Tony” Warner; sisters, Betty Mae Butcher (Bernard), Joyce Ann Robbins (Marshall), and in-laws, Carl and Demia Carter and Gene and Helen Haun.
Graveside Services and Burial with military rites will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in the Chapel of Grant Memorial Park Cemetery, Marion, Indiana with Pastor Charles Sluss officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Grant County, 305 S. Norton Avenue, Marion, IN 46952.
Online condolences may be shared at www.raven choate.com
