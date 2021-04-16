James Lee Obenchain, II, 51, Gas City, went home to the Lord at 4:43 am on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Wednesday, October 8, 1969, to James and Pamela (Wood) Obenchain. On November 28, 1992, he married the love of his life, Shelly A. Williamson.
James graduated from Mississinewa High School and attended Vincennes University. He worked as a custodian for Grant County, retiring in 2013. He was a member of Bethel Worship Center and was very active with many ministries within the church. He loved and took care of family, whatever they needed he was there for them. He loved traveling, fishing, taking walks, and watching football. He loved God's Word and didn't know a stranger.
