James L. Simpson, 83, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. Jim was born on November 27, 1936, to the late Homer and Mary Frances Simpson. He graduated from Marion High School, class of 1955. On August 25, 1956, he married the love of his life, Delores “Dee” Castillo, and she survives. Together they had two children, Michelle and Marci, who were the light of his life – that is until his grandchildren came around! Jim was a family man and enjoyed any activity that brought the family together. He coached his daughters in softball and always made sure to attend his grandchildren’s sporting events. He also enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing, and watching the Pacers, Colts, and Notre Dame football. Jim and Dee loved to spend the winters in Florida, which they were able to enjoy doing together for thirteen years.
Jim is survived by his wife, Dee, Marion; two daughters, Michelle (Steve) Douglas and Marci Davis, both of Marion; eight grandchildren, Daniel Carrico, Stacia (Anthony Hale) Robins, and Katelyn Robins, all of Kokomo, and John (Kayla) Carrico, Haley and Wyatt Davis, Jenna (Randy) Hiatt, and Justin Douglas, all of Marion; 18 great-grandchildren plus two more on the way; nephew, Ed Lanham, Marion; sister-in-law, Judy Castillo, Marion; brother-in-law, Richard Ladwig, Marion; son-in-law, Roger Robins, Kokomo; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Mary Frances; sister-in-law, Becky Ladwig; and brother-in-law, John Castillo, Jr.
Arrangements for James have been entrusted to the College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4601 South Western Avenue, Marion, Indiana, where a visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., as well as an hour before the funeral. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 3, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Neal officiating. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Sweetser.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneral home.com.
