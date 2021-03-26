James L. Matney, 82, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. James was born on January 2, 1939, to the late Ralph and Annabelle Matney.
He graduated from Summitville High School in 1957 and then attended beauty school and EMT school. He worked for RCA as a laborer from 1957-1964, and then for Delco-Anderson as a mold setter for 31 years, retiring in 1995. He also worked as a hairdresser in Summitville for Doris's Beauty Shop and as an EMT and fireman for Summitville during the sixties and seventies. On May 29, 1958, he married the love of his life, Rosemary, and she survives. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where he served as a reader, Eucharistic Minister, commentator, and RCIA Instructor. He was an instructor of American Round Dancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.