James L.”Jim” Mitchener, 84, of Fairmount, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Jim was born in Fairmount, Indiana on June 10, 1935, son of the late L.William and Eula W. (Lewis) Mitchener. He graduated from Fairmount High School in 1954 and soon after married the love of his life, Rosemary S. Martin, on July 25, 1954. They were married 45 years before she preceded him in death on Nov. 11, 1999. Jim retired from the Marion General Motors Plant in 1988 after 32 years of service. He worked in shipping and receiving most of those years. While working at General Motors, Jim was on the Golf League, played fast pitch softball, and the basketball league. He loved all sports and also was on several bowling leagues. He bowled a 300 game at 68 years of age. He also enjoyed fishing, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, watching comedy’s and all sports on television along with riding his golf cart, picking raspberries, mowing his lawn and picking up leaves around the neighborhood. Jim was always faithful at visiting friends and family that were in the nursing home. Jim was a member of Fairmount Wesleyan Church where he served as an usher.
Jim is survived by his children, James L. “Chip” (Karen) Mitchener II, Alexandria, and Beth (Dane) Lawing, Fairmount; four grandchildren, Kiley (Jodi) Waller, Matthews, Jared (Candice) Lawing, Fairmount, James L. (Chrisilla) Mitchener III, Murrieta, CA and Connor Mitchener, Fairmount; six great-grandchildren, AJ, Skyler, Paizley, Zenley, Oliver, and Emerie.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, wife, grandson, Cameron James Mitchener, siblings, Mearl (Lois) Mitchener, Earl Mitchener, John Mitchener, and Martha (Jack) Howell.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, IN where visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Luedtke and Rev. Richard Deisler officiating. Burial will be at Park Cemetery, Fairmount.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fairmount Wesleyan Church in care of the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armes huntfuneralhome.com
