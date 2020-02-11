James L. “Jim” Cochran, 74, of LaFontaine, passed away at 5:57 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, LaFontaine Chapel, 104 S. Main Street, LaFontaine, IN 46940 with Pastor Susan Shambaugh officiating. Burial will follow at the LaFontaine IOOF Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Heart to Heart Hospice, 1385 N Baldwin Avenue, Marion, IN 46952.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
