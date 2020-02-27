James ‘Jimmy’ W. Dickensheets, 60, Marion, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Friday, February 12, 1960, to William R. and Jackie A. Dickensheets.
Visitation is from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Church of God of Prophecy, 906 N. 10th St., Gas City, IN.
Immediately following visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Jimmy’s life will begin at 12:00 noon. Pastor David Morris will be officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
