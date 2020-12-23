James (Jim) L. Strange, 91, passed away peacefully on 11/27/2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital, FL.
Born in Marion, Indiana, son of Merritt and Evelyn Strange. He was a graduate of Purdue University. He joined the Air Force and was stationed at Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, AK. In 1955 He married Juanita L Thurman of Farrville, IN. He worked many years at Sealtest ice cream in Florida and Huntington IN. Jim was a member of Central Christian Church in Huntington, IN and a Master Mason at Amity Lodge 483. He moved back to Palm Beach County FL in 1974 to continue in the dairy industry and later moved to Tallahassee where he worked for the Florida Agriculture and Dairy until his retirement in 1994. He was a long time member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. Jim loved to dance and was a member of USABDA for many years.
