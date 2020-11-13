James “Jim” Edward Roush, 81, of Marion, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. James was born on January 24, 1939, in Marion, Indiana, son of the late Dr. Charles Edward Roush and Mary Allen Roush.
After graduation from Marion High School, he attended Indiana University where he was a member of Delta Chi fraternity. One of the highlights of his life was serving in the U.S. Army where he was stationed at Fort Ord, CA. He enjoyed reminiscing about his Army years and the chance meetings with Hollywood film stars while in California. He was an accomplished pianist and was also known for his quick wit. Watching old classic movies was one of his favorite pastimes. His friends were friends for life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.