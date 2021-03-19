James (Jim) Edgar Hays, age 93, passed away Jan. 31, 2021 from Covid-19. He was born in 1927 to Samuel and Mabel Drake Hays in Marion, Indiana.
After graduating from Marion High School, Jim turned 18 in July 1945 and joined the Navy reporting to Great Lakes Training Facility. Jim always said the Japanese surrendered when they heard he enlisted. He attended Purdue University earning a BS in Chemical Engineering in 1950 and began working at Foster Forbes where he met Darlene Nieman and they married on Dec. 20, 1953. Jim had a successful career working in Marion, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, and Houston before retiring in 1990 and moving to Sun City West, Arizona.
