James "Jim" Dougherty, 88, of Marion, Indiana, died on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. Jim was born on November 21, 1931, in Marion, to the late Paul and Martha (Eastman) Dougherty.
Jim graduated from Marion High School and Purdue University. He served in the US 3rd Army Division in Korea. Jim retired from the Indiana State Board of Health where he worked as a dairy inspector. He was a member of Marion First United Methodist Church.
