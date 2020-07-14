James "Jim" Daniel Dailey, died at 12:28 am on July 13, 2020, peacefully in his home with his family. He was born in Jonesboro, Indiana, to Harry and Laura (Corn) Dailey.
Jim attended Fairmount High School, where he loved playing basketball and baseball so much that he ran seven miles home from practice every day because he missed the bus. This was only the beginning of his incredible work ethic and determination. Jim served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. He was the manager for Canton Glass in Marion, a self-employed Public Accountant, and eventually the Controller for Irving Brothers, Inc.. Jim loved fly-fishing in Canada, hunting with his dad and brothers, practicing his Catholic faith, dining at the Aero Club, and spending time with his large family.
He married Anne Clista (Carter) Dailey in Marion, Indiana, on August 7, 1948. Jim and Anne lovingly built a family of nine, and he always credited raising their seven kids as the best times of their lives. The family belonged to St. Paul Catholic Church in Marion, where all seven children attended and graduated from high school. Anne preceded him in death on November 22, 1996. Jim later married Barbara Jane (Wood) Dailey on January 29, 1999, in Marion. She also preceded him in death on May 28, 2018.
He is survived by his children, Teresa (Roger) Wertenberger of Wabash, Timothy (Debbie) Dailey of Marion, Jeffrey Dailey of Gas City, Bridget Grider of Marion, Frederick (Elizabeth) Dailey of Marion, and Peter (Nora) Dailey of Houston, TX; 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild on the way; step-children, Nancy (Jim) Wise of Marion, Jeff (Tami) Wood of Harrison, TN, and Jim (Amy) Wood of Fishers; 6 step-grandchildren; and 8 step-great-grandchildren.
His parents, his brothers, Raymond, Arthur, and David (Evelyn) Dailey, and his daughter, Rebecca Dailey-Carlson, also preceded him in death.
The family will have a private visitation and service due to COVID-19. Burial will take place at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul Catholic School, 1009 W. Kem Rd., Marion, IN, in memory of James Daniel Dailey.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
