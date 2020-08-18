James “Jim” C. Johnson, 77, of Marion, passed away in his home on Friday, August 14, 2020. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, on June 26, 1943, Jim was the son of Vernon and Louise (Nutter) Johnson. He married his loving wife, Gloria Carter, on April 12, 1980, and she survives.
Jim retired from Hartson-Kennedy after 33 years. He enjoyed playing the lottery, as well as watching sports and Western movies. He also enjoyed fishing with his good friend, Richard Blades.
He is survived by Gloria, his wife of 40 years; daughter, Beth Johnson; sister, Anita (Chuck) Owens of Marion; brother, John (Judy) Johnson of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Loraine; brother, Ray; and niece, Lisa.
A graveside service for Jim will take place at Estates of Serenity at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
A very special thanks to Visiting Hospice, the nurses, and Dr. Bendaly for their excellent care given to Jim.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
