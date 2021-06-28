James J. O’Neill, 92, of Indianapolis, passed away June 20, 2021. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. For a full obituary please visit www.shirleybrothers.com.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- UPS driver dies in Tuesday crash
- Marion man dies in Madison County crash
- Gas City awaits new, locally-owned brewery
- Friends open cigar shop in Gas City
- Man arrested on robbery charges
- Woman charged with dealing cocaine
- Timmy Alan McAfee
- Family planning center takes off
- Joyce Ann Kierstead
- Supreme Court reverses Old Y decision
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.