James E. "Jim" Hashbarger, 79, of Wabash, passed away at 8:25 a.m. on April 3, 2021 at Parkview Regional Medical Center. He was born in Frankfort, Indiana on Feb. 20, 1942 to the late Paul and Leila (Tomlinson) Hashbarger. Jim married Elaine Johnson on October 14, 1989.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at McDonald Funeral Homes, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana.
