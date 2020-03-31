James Oliver Gard passed away on March 25, 2020. He was born June 10,1947. He was the son of Arthur (Art) & Virginia (Alexander). He was born in Frankfort, Indiana. He married Sherlyn (Mills) on May 23,1970 & they divorced in 2002.
He is survived by son, Roger (Karen), Marion; daughter, Leslie (John) Fix, Kokomo; adopted daughter, R. Ricky Bennett, Fenton, Michigan; grandchildren, Kameron, Gas City, Luke, Marion, Rebeccia, Marion, L.J., Kokomo, and Chloe, Kokomo; sister, Nancy Ketterman, Indianapolis; nephew, A.J. (Brittany), New Albany; great nephew, Marshall, New Albany; and great niece, Romona, New Albany. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Samuel Gard.
Jim graduated from Marion High School. He worked at Marion Lumber, Madison-Grant High School and Taylor University doing custodial work.
Jim previously attended Fairmount Wesleyan Church and currently attended Grace Community Church. Jim was also involved in the Marion Easter Pageant.
Jim enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and many other things.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the College Park Chapel of Amres-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services. There will be a private graveside service and there will be a public memorial service at a later date.
Contributions made in memory of Jim may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www. armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.