James Edwin “Jim” Brown of Sellersburg, Indiana, went to be with Our Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, after a courageous, years long battle with lung disease, facing every day with strength and dignity. He is survived by Betty Ann (Curran) Brown, his loving wife of 55 years. He is also survived by his son James Brian (Kelly) Brown and his daughter Angela Lynn (Doug) Lane, both of New Albany, Indiana. Jim was blessed with 7 grandchildren: Ashley Marie Brown, Sarah Elizabeth Lane, Allison Ann Brown, Ryan Douglas Lane, Julia Beth Brown, Emily Catherine Lane and Anna Claire Lane. Jim was preceded in death by his parents George and Florence Brown of Warren, Indiana, and his brother Kent Leon Brown of St. Joseph, Michigan.
A 1964 graduate of Van Buren High School in Van Buren, Indiana, Jim was a loving husband and father who adored his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a skilled conversationalist, who never met a stranger. Driving a semi-tractor was Jim’s lifelong career and passion. He retired from Marathon Petroleum Co. after 33 years of service, where he was a dispatcher and truck driver. He also drove a truck for Pilot Corporation and Usher Transport Inc. Jim loved the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church of Jeffersonville, Indiana. Jim was a long-time model railroader and collector of toy trains and toy tractors for over 50 years. He enjoyed going to train and tractor shows and watching golf and stock car races, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his loving family. An avid train watcher, last year Jim realized his life-long dream of riding the Empire Builder train from Chicago to Seattle.
Visitation for Jim will be at Kraft Funeral Home on Charlestown Rd. in New Albany, Indiana, on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 2 PM to 8 PM and on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 9 AM to 11 AM. The funeral service will be held at Kraft Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11 AM. A private interment will follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in the form of contributions to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/).
As per government mandate, face masks will be required and social distancing protocols must be observed. Your cooperation is appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.