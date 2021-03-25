James E. Wallace, 35, Marion, passed away at 4:02 am on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in his home. He was a lifelong resident of Gas City and was born to Richard Wallace and Lisa (McIntire) Wimmer on Sunday, July 14, 1985.
When in high school, James ran cross country. Following graduation, he worked in food service as a server. He enjoyed playing chess and spending time with his daughter, who was the light of his life.
