James E. “Jim” Poulson passed away on June 30, 2020 at Heritage Pointe in Warren.
He was born on November 21, 1925, in Miami County, near Converse Indiana, to Grover and Edna Poulson. He married Willadene Markley on March 16, 1947 at the Liberty Center Methodist Church. She preceded him in death November 19, 1994.
Private services will be handled by Glancy H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana with burial at the Gardens of Memory near Marion, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation PO Box 104 Bluffton, IN 46714.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.