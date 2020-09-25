James David McGraw, 84, a resident in Summerville, SC, died September 10th 2020 from heart difficulties cared for by Hospice and his family at home. “Jim” McGraw, son of Richard and Mae McGraw, Marion, IN, was a loving husband of Roma Isabel “Is” Achor McGraw for sixty-three years, they both graduated from Sweetser High School in Sweetser, IN.
An Alumni of Purdue University Jim graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering 1959. He worked a lifetime career as an executive for Cummins Diesel Engine Company 1959-1988, then worked as a consultant, and retired with his wife “Is” in Summerville, SC 1993 to present.
Jim loved playing golf and never missed a football game. Jim was a distinguished, intelligent, and quick-witted gentleman who offered his time and talent to his community, church, family, friends, and strangers. 1Cor. 13:4-7 describes Jim McGraw.
Jim is survived by his wife Roma Isabel “Is” McGraw in Summerville, SC, two daughters Teri McGraw and Tami McGraw Spaulding, his son-in-law Daryl Spaulding, two grandsons Eric and Craig, Eric’s wife Alisha and three great grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, services will not be held at this time. A donation to Hospice or any charitable organization in memory of Jim McGraw is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.