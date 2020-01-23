James Daniel “Danny” Gulley, age 41, of LaFontaine passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in LaFontaine, Indiana.
Danny was born June 29, 1978 in Marion, Indiana the son of Larry and Rebecca (Lerner) Gulley.
He was a 1996 graduate of Marion High School and had played football at McCulloch Middle School and basketball at the PAL Club and Lakeview Christian School. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephew and loved his family. He also loved listening to music and playing the guitar. Danny knew the lyrics to many songs and he especially liked Pink Floyd. He was a loving and caring person, and loved walking, no matter the weather.
He is survived by his parents, Larry and Rebecca Gulley of Marion; a brother, David (Amber) Gulley of Marion; a nephew, Gregory; two nieces, Brooklyn and Delilah; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends and family may call from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Visitation will also take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in the funeral home. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Randy Glander officiating.
Burial will immediately follow funeral services in Grant Memorial Park Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202; or to Cancer Services of Grant County, 305 S. Norton Avenue, Tower Suites, Marion, Indiana 46952.
Online condolences may be shared at www.raven choate.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.