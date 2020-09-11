James D. Sample, 75, passed away in Marion on September 7, 2020. He was born in Illinois where he graduated from High School and later honorably served in the United States Air Force. He is survived by his sisters, Christina Hill, Illinois and Sally Fox, Florida.
Burial with military honors will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the VA Northern Indiana Health Care Systems for their outstanding care.
Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.