James D. Myers, 81, of Lake Alfred, FL., formerly of Warren & Hartford City, died at 4:36 PM Sunday, June 7, at his son’s residence in Hartford City.
He was born Sunday, June 12, 1938, in Warren, Indiana. James was a 1956 graduate of Montpelier high school and was a former member of the Methodist Church in Montpelier. James was also a member of the US Army Reserves.
Private services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
