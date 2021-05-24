James D. "Jim" Downing, 80, went to be home with Jesus on May 21, 2021, in Marion, Indiana. He was born on Nov. 14, 1940, to the late Ralph and Maxine (Brown) Downing. Jim married the love of his life, Rosetta M. Gooding on Feb. 4, 1962. The two owned the Jonesboro Laundromat for 30 years and several apartments in Marion. He worked for Essex Wire for 30 years and then became a truck driver for Red Gold and Lein Corp. Jim received his HAM Operator license in 1993. He was a member of Brookhaven Wesleyan Church and was also known as the "ultimate fixer upper."
Jim will be sadly missed by his wife, Rosetta; daughters, Rose Marie (Darrell) Love, Montpelier and Susanna (Wes) Munsell, Jonesboro; brother, Michael Downing, Florida; grandchildren, Curtis Downing, Aaron (Krystle) Downing, Jessica (Patrick) Tierney, Jeremiah (Elizabeth) Munsell, Sarah Munsell, and Cobryn Love; great-grandchildren, Matthew Tierney, Michael Tierney, Allison Tierney, Mark Tierney, Nathanial Cottier, Joshua Downing, Noah Downing, and Lily Downing.
