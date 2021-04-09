James E. Cochran, 79, went home and was greeted by his parents, brother, and sister on April 5, 2021. Jim was born on Feb. 8, 1942 to Francis and Marva (Rice) Cochran. He married Judy (Chadwell) on January 22, 1977.
Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 11am to 1pm at Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home located at 201 W. Main St. Van Buren, IN 46991. A service will begin on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 1pm. Burial will follow at Estates of Serenity in Marion, Indiana.
