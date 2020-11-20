James Carter, age 79, passed away in his home on November 16, 2020. James was born in Ripley Mississippi to Thomas and Roberta Carter on January 8, 1941. James served in the US Army from 1964-1969 as a Sgt of Special Services and served in Vietnam War.
James was a supervisor at Bell Fiber until retirement. James operated Contact News Newspaper, Our Place Bar, Co-founder of Faulkner Center and President of Juneteenth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.