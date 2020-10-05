James C. Schwartz, age 24, of rural Berne, IN., passed away October 2, 2020. He was a special son born on June 16, 1996 to Phineas M. & Clara (Schwartz) Schwartz. James was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation were held at his residence 2022 W. 200 S. Berne on Sunday from 12:00PM to 8:00PM and on Monday from 8:00AM to 8:00PM.
Funeral services will be held at his residence on Tuesday at 8:30AM with Bishop Joseph Schwartz officiating. Burial will take place at the Winchester Cemetery in Adams County.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Downing & Glancy Funeral Home.
