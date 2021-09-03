James B. Dickison, 84, passed away at his Jonesboro home on Wednesday, Sept 1, 2021. James was born on Feb 9, 1937, in Haldeman, Kentucky, son of the late Shad J. and Cora B. (Adkins) Dickison. He married Betty J. Nelson on Jan 30, 1965. She preceded him in death on Jan 2, 2018. James worked for General Motors for 35 years. He loved to play the slots, pitching horse shoes, fishing, and frog hunting.
Surviving are his children, Nathan (Janelle) Dickison and Rebekah Snedigar, both of Van Buren, and Daniel Dickison, Jonesboro; three grandchildren, Emily Snedigar, Van Buren, Derik (Kassandra) Sutton, Jonesboro, and Cory Sutton, Van Buren; two great-grandsons, Kieran Sutton and Declan Sutton; and several nieces and nephews.
