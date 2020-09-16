James Allen Wolford, 67, of Pennville, IN, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier, IN. 47359 on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM.
A service to celebrate his life will follow at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 4:30 PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Interment will take place at the Gravel Hill Cemetery in Portland.
Preferred memorials: To the Family or to the Zachary A. Wolford Scholarship/ Portland Community Foundation 107 S. Meridian St. Portland IN 4737.
