James A. Ruley, 74, Jonesboro, passed away at 12:42 a.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Wednesday, February 6, 1946, to John and Geraldine (Moorman) Ruley. He was married to Gale Phillips, who survives.
Jim graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1965. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, Jim farmed for many years and worked for 30 years with General Motors, retiring in 2006. He was active on the board of Matthews Covered Bridge Festival, past president of singles in agriculture (SIA). General Motors sympathy club. Past private pilot. enjoyed tinkering around with his Farmall tractors. Member of the eagles in Kokomo. Attended Epworth United Methodist Church. Enjoyed attending antique tractor shows.
Survivors include his son, Kent Ruley of Sweetser; daughter, Jennifer (Randy) Ruley-Harris; grandson, Quinten; granddaughter, Olivia; twin sister, Jane Jones of OH; sister, Maryetta Ruley; brothers, John W. (Judy) Ruley, and Paul (Mary) Ruley.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Geraldine Ruley; brother, Phil Ruley, and several aunts and uncles.
The family will receive visitors from 4 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, Indiana.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Jim’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel. Pastor Jan Bunch will be officiating with burial following at Jefferson Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Epworth Church United Methodist Church, 105 W. 8th St., Matthews, IN 46957, Give Kids The World Village 210 S. Bass Rd., Kissimmee, FL 34746, or Make-a-Wish Foundation, 4060 Louis Avenue, Holiday, Florida, 34961.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
