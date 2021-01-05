James A. “Jim” Roberts, 86, of Fowlerton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday January 1, 2021, after extended illness. He was at home, surrounded by those he loved.
Jim was born May 8, 1934 to Allen and Juanita (Chenoweth) Roberts in Marion, Indiana. He was the eldest of six children, and was a graduate of Marion High School class of 1952. Shortly after graduating from high school, Jim was on his way to basic training in Texas for the Air Force, in the height of the Korean War. Jim served 21 years in the Air Force before retiring. Following retirement, he worked at the Marion V.A. totaling 41 years of government service. Jim was a family man who loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing and playing cards. He was also an avid sports fan, especially IU football and basketball and the Indianapolis Colts. He attended Summitville First Christian Church.
