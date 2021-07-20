James A. Fowler, 84, of Silver Lake, passed away at 5:35 pm Sunday, July 18, 2021 at his residence.
James was born on Aug. 30, 1936 in Pioneer, LA, the son of Henry Fowler and Frances (Burch) Fowler. He graduated from Lake Providence High School in 1955 and married Marilyn J. Bogear on December 21, 1957 in Jonesboro, IN. James worked at Chronicle Tribune in Marion for 16 years as Circulation Manager, and also worked in Production at Majestic CFM in Huntington for 7 years. he was a member of the First Baptist Church in Transylvania, LA, and he loved Fishing, Wood Crafts.
