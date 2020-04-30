Jake Lee Claybrooke, Jr., 72, passed away in Marion on April 25, 2020. He was born in South Bend on Dec. 5, 1947 to the late Jake L. and Christine Claybrooke. Jake served in the United States Army. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Carothers, South Bend.
Burial will be held in the Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion, Indiana. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 S. Washington St., Marion, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owen weilertduncan.com.
