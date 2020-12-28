Jacquelyn “Jackie” Louise James, 95, of Berne, IN, passed away on December 26, 2020 at Swiss Village.
The family will be having a private service at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St. Geneva, IN on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Jackie will be taken back to Nebraska for burial beside her husband in the Humboldt Cemetery, Humboldt Nebraska.
