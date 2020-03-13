Jacqueline P. Cavanaugh, 88, of Marion, passed away at 10:20 am on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Marion on Thursday, March 26, 1931, to Bruce and Dorothy (Goodman) Branham. On April 12, 1947, she married Carl Eugene Cavanaugh, and he preceded her in death on December 2, 2009.
Jacqueline attended Marion Community Schools and worked for several years with Fisher Body Cafeteria, RCA Cafeteria, Chrysler Cafeteria, and Webster American Legion. She enjoyed working and was always a hard worker. She loved to cook and spend time with her kids and grandkids. She also enjoyed traveling and going to casinos, where she especially loved playing the slots.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbie (James) Knight of Marion; three grandsons, William E. Bowman, Jr., Christopher (Melissa) Cavanaugh, and Samuel (Nikki) Cavanaugh, Jr.; two granddaughters, Angie Hildebrand and Regina Cavanaugh; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Marion Sue Cavanaugh; and brother, Ronnie (late Pat) Timmons.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 62 years, Carl; son, Samuel Cavanaugh; granddaughter, Tina Lynn Bowman; brother, Bruce (Judy) Branham; and her beloved dogs, Sam and Tiger.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Jacqueline’s life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating. Burial will take place at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of Grant County, Tower Suites, 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
