Jacqueline “Jackie” White, 66, of Marion, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 11:17 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her home in Marion. She was born in Holland, Michigan, on Tuesday, August 10, 1954, to Jay and Evelyn (Christler) DeNeff. She was married to Lawrence “Lonny” William White, who preceded her in death on January 24, 2010.
Jackie was a 1972 graduate of Sturgis High School in Sturgis, Michigan, and from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Jackie was an Assistant to the Executive Team for 15 years at College Wesleyan Church, where she was a member.
Survivors include her father, Jay (late Evelyn) DeNeff of Marion; step-sons, Scott (Lisa) White of Lexington, OH, and Craig (Shannon) White of Sweetser; sister, Marcia DeNeff of Sturgis, MI; brother, Rev. Steve (Lori) DeNeff of Marion; nephew, Nicholas DeNeff of Glen Ellen, IL; niece, Ashley (Patrick) Cooper of Norton Shores, MI; great-nephew, Maddox Ryne Cooper; and several friends.
In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn Pearl DeNeff.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, September 28, 2020, at College Wesleyan Church, 200 E. 38th St., Marion, IN.
A funeral service to celebrate Jackie’s life will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the church, preceded by visitation from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. Rev. Steve DeNeff will be officiating with burial following at Grant Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
