Jacqueline "Jackie" Rose Foster, 70, of Grand Island, NE passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, after an over six-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date due to the pandemic. All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is serving the family.
Jackie was born on January 5, 1950, in Lidgerwood, North Dakota to Fred and Clara Pelvit. She grew up on a farm near Wyndmere, North Dakota and graduated from Wyndmere High School. She then attended North Dakota State University, obtaining a Bachelor's of Science in Biology and a Master's in General Science.
On September 10, 1977, she was united in marriage to William Foster in Marion, IN. They have one daughter, Wendy. The couple lived in Marion, IN, then Butler, PA, and finally Grand Island, NE.
Jackie worked for the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for over 30 years, retiring in 2008. She also worked part-time at Hy-Vee in the floral department until her health would no longer allow.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Bill; daughter, Wendy Foster, DDS of Pooler, Georgia; and sister, Mary (Jeri) Ooka of Honolulu, Hawaii.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.