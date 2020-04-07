Jacqueline “Jackie” Rose Yates, 82, died, April 6, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Madison, IN on March 11, 1938 to Joseph Sark and Edna (Turner) Sark. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
Jackie graduated from Shortridge High School in 1946. She married Dale Arthur Yates on Dec. 12, 1970 in Indianapolis, IN.
There will be no visitation or services for Jackie. She will be cremated.
Keplinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements so please utilize the funeral home website www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page to express condolences to the family.
