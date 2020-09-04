Jacqueline “Jackie” Dee Whittig, 68, passed away at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born on June 6, 1952 in Hartford City to Jack Dillard Turner and Geraldine L. (Michael) Turner. Her parents preceded her in death.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Hartford City Cemetery.
Keplinger Funeral Home and staff are recommending everyone visiting the cemetery follow rules and regulations handed down from the CDC concerning Covid-19. Mask are required.
Memorials may be made to Keplinger Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses, 509 N. High St. Hartford City, IN 47348
