Jacqueline F. Jensen, 89, Marion, passed away at 5:15 am on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Gas City at her daughter’s home with family by her side. She was born in Bluffs, Illinois, on Sunday, July 6, 1930, to Raymond and Dorothy (Doolin) Cobren. On May 15, 1950, she married Melvin B. Jensen, and he preceded her in death in 2018.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Holy Family Catholic Parish and the Rosary Society. She enjoyed cooking and traveling south for the winter. Most importantly, she loved spending summers at Jellystone Park with her kids and grandkids. She was always playing games and making lasting memories for everyone. She liked to play “Candy Bar Bingo” with her grandkids. Wherever she was, she always had candy to hand out to kids.
Survivors include her daughter, Jeris A. (James) Robinson of Gas City; son, Michael (Leah) Jensen of Dublin, Ireland; son-in-law, Phil King of Gas City; granddaughters, Christie (Mike) Boggs of Marion, Shannon (Jared) Sprinkle of Jonesboro, Katie (Trevor) Cahill of Apex, NC, Mackenzie Jensen of Pensacola, FL, Lindsay Jensen of Bloomington, Kerrigan Jensen of Dublin, Ireland; grandsons, Corey (Becca) Robinson of Danville, Chad Robinson of Gas City, Shane Copeland of Phoenix, AZ, Kellan Jensen of Dublin, Ireland, Brian (Meagan) Fritch of Marion; great-grandsons, Isaac and Isaiah Robinson, Cody Boggs, Draven Sprinkle, Trey Robinson, and Blaze Fitch; great-granddaughters, Kylee (Josh) Johnson, Raya Sprinkle, Zia Robinson; and great-great grandson, Caleb Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond O. and Dorothy A. Cobren; daughters, Patricia King, Connie Kay Copeland; sisters, Patricia “Pat” Joan Barry, Brenda Hughes; and brothers, Raymond Cobren, and Ronald Cobren.
The family will receive visitors from 4 – 6 pm on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 East Main Street, Gas City, IN 46933.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 325 E. North A Street, Gas City, IN 46933, with Father Christopher Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory – Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Holy Family Catholic Church 325 E. North “A” St., Gas City, IN 46933 or Cancer Services of Grant County 305 S. Norton St., Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
