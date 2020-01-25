Jacquelin A. Noble, 78, Gas City, passed away at 7:07 am on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Wednesday, March 26, 1941, to Adona and Virginia (Sandell) Horner. She married Joseph W. Noble and he preceded her in death on April 21, 2006.
Jacquelin graduated from St. Paul Catholic School. She was a Head Teller with Mutual Federal Bank for 39 years until she retired in 1998. She was a very active member of Holy Family Catholic Parish. She worked closely with The Community Foundation for The Holy Family Scholarship programs. She enjoyed vacations to Maine, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was very caring and giving and always willing to help anyone.
Survivors include her sons, Mitchell (Debbie) Noble of Anderson, Tim (Tina) Noble of Gas City; granddaughter, Paige Noble; grandsons, Mick Noble and Rick Frye; great-granddaughters, Miami Frye and Naomi Noble; brother, James (Joanne) Horner; and sister, Janice (Michael) Flinn.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Adona and Virginia Horner; and brother, Jerry Horner.
A private funeral mass was held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church 325 E. N. “A” St., Gas City, IN 46933 with Father Christopher Roberts officiating. Burial took place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN 46933 has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
