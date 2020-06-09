On June 8, 2020, Jacob Wayne Stotts flew with the angels and passed peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.
Jacob was born on July 15, 2011 to Joshua Stotts and Samantha (Simmons) Stotts. He lit up every room he entered from the moment he came into this world. His eyes twinkled and his smile brightened the saddest of any person’s day. The breadth of the lives he has touched is immeasurable. While Jacob did not speak words with his mouth, his soul spoke volumes.
Jacob is survived by his parents: Samantha (Kyle Sullivan) Stotts; and Josh and Emilee Stotts; his four brothers: Joshua Jr.; Jerrick; Bradley; and Steven Stotts; his maternal grandparents: John and Deborah (Meneely) Simmons; his paternal grandparents: Doni “Dee” May; and Mike and Andrea (Mendenhall) Conn; his uncles: Gabe (Taylor Fields) Conn; and John (Crystal) Simmons; his cousins: Kingston Simmons; Ashton Conwell; and Korbyn Bullock; and many symbolic aunts, uncles, and other family members who have poured love into Jacob. He is also survived by special friends Hallie, Patrick, Gracelynn, and Karrynn Sullivan.
Jacob was preceded in death by maternal great-grandparents John Simmons and Wayne and Iralda Meneely, paternal great-grandfather John Conn.
In life, Jacob had MECP2 Duplication Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder which limited the years his family was able to hold him on this side of Heaven. Jacob touched many lives in his short 8 years.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home, 259 N. Main St., Upland, Indiana, where a visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Friday, June 12, 2020. The funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the funeral home, with Rev. Tom Ballard officiating and an hour of visitation prior to the service.
The family would like to thank Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, Eastbrook Community Schools, Help the Hopeful, Hopebridge of Marion, and Visiting Angels Hospice Care for the love each of these organizations that poured into Jacob’s life.
Memorials and contributions can be made to Josh (Emilee neé Conn) Stotts, Samantha (Simmons) Stotts in care of the funeral home or in Jacob’s name to Help the Hopeful of Marion in care of Marcia Guenin, 3668 NW Shadeland Rd., Marion, Indiana, 46952. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www. armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
