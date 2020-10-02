Jacob W. Bennett, 46, Marion, passed away at 11:27 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in his home. He was born in Marion on Monday, August 5, 1974, to Ted and Rena (Kierstead) Bennett.
Jacob was the business owner of Old Tyme Tree Service and a former crew member for Poor Boy's Tree Service. In his leisure time, he enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle. He also enjoyed watching The Walking Dead.
He is survived by his parents; son, Cordell Bennett of Marion; daughters, Anna (Jay) Smith of Marion, Kayla (Jacob Voight) Bennett of Marion, Chandler Medrano of Marion, and Cassandra Bennett of Gas City; granddaughters, Kylynn Howell and Mia Turner; brother, Justin (Malissa) Bennett of Gas City; and several special friends.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
