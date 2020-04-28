Jacob Julian Montanez, 18, passed away in Marion on April 23, 2020. He was born Jan. 5, 2002 in Brownsville, Texas to Enrique Montanez and Gracie Thomas.
Jacob was raised in Marion and graduated from Marion High School in 2020. He worked for Wendy’s and enjoyed playing football, listening to music and hanging out with his friends. Jacob also took great pride in taking care of his brother and sisters.
He is survived by his father, Enrique (Jasmine) Montanez, Marion; mother, Gracie Thomas; brother, Joseph Keith Montanez, Marion; sisters, Kayla, Shyan Montanez, Alexis Montanez, all of Marion.
At the request of the family there will be no services. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owen weilertduncan.com
