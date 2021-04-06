Jacob Cottrell

Jacob David Cottrell, 31, entered Heaven’s gates on Monday, April 5, 2021, in Indianapolis. He was born on Oct. 1, 1989, to Robin and LuzMaria Cottrell, who survive in Gas City. Jacob graduated from Mississinewa High School in 2008, and then went to college at Indiana Wesleyan University, originally going for a nursing degree, but he switched to a degree in Addictions Counseling, and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in 2012. For many years, he was a member of Healing Heart Church of God. In 2008, he became a member of Bethel Worship Center, where he was able to serve by running sound. He worked with Campus Life, helped students who needed tutoring, and he loved to counsel people who struggled with addictions. It did not matter what time of day or night it was, he was always willing to talk with someone who was struggling. Jacob was a very loving, thoughtful, and caring soul who was always willing to lend a listening ear. He fought the good fight and was a true warrior. Above all, Jacob was a true man of God. An inspiration to many, Jacob will be immensely missed.
He is survived by his parents, Robin and LuzMaria; sister, Victoria (Lucas) Harness, and a baby nephew on the way, Converse; maternal grandmother, Dolores Terrones, Gas City; paternal grandfather, Shirley (Jane) Cottrell, Amboy; aunts and uncles, Aaron, Miguel, Gerardo and Sheri, Antonio and Jessica, Roger, Christy and Mike, Pinky and Mike, and Sandy; special uncle, Bob; multiple cousins; godparents, Johnny and Kathy Dearing, Marion; and his best friend who was like a brother, Mitchell (Kelsey) Wooten, and their children.
